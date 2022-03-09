Khairy briefs business community, foreign missions on reopening of borders

KUALA LUMPUR: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today engaged more than 30 participants from the business community and embassies at the Kuala Lumpur Business Club (KLBC) Fireside Chat here.

The event, which lasted for one hour, was aimed at providing a clearer picture of the standard operating procedure (SOP) for foreign business travellers in preparations for the reopening of the country’s borders next month under the transition to endemic phase.

Present were British High Commissioner to Malaysia Charles Hay, Australia Deputy High Commissioner to Malaysia Hannah Birdsey, and Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Bhd group managing director Datuk Charon Mokhzani.

Khairy also briefed the participants on the current pace of vaccine rollout and the vaccination rates in the country before answering questions from them.