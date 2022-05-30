Khairy congratulates Rafizi on PKR no. 2 race win

KHAIRY congratulated Rafizi on PKR No. 2’s race win

HEALTH Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has congratulated PKR’s Rafizi Ramli over the latter’s win in the battle for the PKR deputy president’s post.

“Congratulations on winning the deputy presidency of PKR and welcome back to active politics!

“I have already said that you are the most talented politician of our generation and wish you all the best (despite being on opposing teams),” said Khairy in an Instagram post.

At last count, Rafizi had garnered 67,895 votes to Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s 48,797 votes taking an unassailable lead.