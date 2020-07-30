Khairy discusses Covid-19 vaccine-related matters with Chinese counterpart

KUALA LUMPUR: Science, Technology and Innovation Minister (MOSTI) Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) and his Chinese counterpart Wang Zhigang today held a virtual discussion on matters pertaining to Covid-19 vaccine.

MOSTI in a statement today said the focus of the video conference was to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in areas relating to vaccine research and development.

“MOSTI shared Malaysia’s view that the Covid-19 vaccine must be made a public commodity and is easy to obtain for countries were badly hit by the pandemic.

“The ministry also expressed Malaysia’s desire to get the vaccine early from China when it is ready,” the statement said.

During the meeting, Malaysia had also offered its expertise in the halal accreditation process for the vaccine, through the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM).

MOSTI through the National Institutes of Biotechnology Malaysia will coordinate the initiative in line with the preparation of the national vaccine development roadmap, it said.

“The discussion also touched on collaboration in Industrial Revolution 4.0 technologies, cooperation in developing the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Park and in space science, as well as sharing experience relating to blockchain technology.

“Both countries hoped that the meeting could empower the bilateral relations between Malaysia and China especially in the area of science and technology,” the statement said. -Bernama