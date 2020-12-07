Khairy gives assurance on Covid-19 vaccine supply

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will ensure the country has enough Covid-19 vaccines next year despite vaccine manufacturer Pfizer cutting its production target for this year, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said the current supply chain problems that Pfizer is facing is only for this year and there should be no problem for the company next year.

He said they had been informed by Pfizer that the company’s production of the vaccine for Malaysia will not be affected.

He said Pfizer had informed the government the supply issue will not affect the company’s 2021 operation and production for Malaysia.

“The country will be receiving 20% of its Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer in the first quarter of next year.

“To ensure there will be adequate supply of the vaccine, the government will not be relying on one or two companies to get it,“ he said in reply to a question by Fahmi Fadzil (PH-Lembah Pantai) .

Fahmi had asked about the government’s plan should it face a last-minute problem in terms of acquiring enough Covid-19 vaccines for the public.

Khairy said the government had decided not to rely on a single producer because it wants to make sure it had adequate supply of the vaccine.

He said relying on a single supplier could result in the government not receiving enough vaccine to vaccinate everyone.