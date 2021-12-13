Khairy: Govt losing credibility for breaking its own SOPs

PETALING JAYA: The government is losing credibility among the people as it keeps breaking its own Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“When the government is seen breaking its own rules, their credibility is gone.

“So while we admit there are failures and mistakes, the compound had to be issued and I had relayed this to the prime minister when he arrived at the event,” Khairy was quoted as saying by the Malay Mail while speaking at a Bicara Khas programme on RTM1 yesterday.

The Rembau MP said he was aware the public was angry at the RM1,000 fine but said it was all they could do for now under the law.

He also cautioned that the people may start to neglect the SOPs if the government continues to not adhere to them as well.

Khairy was referring to the situation that occurred during the government’s 100-day report card event on Dec 9.

The four-day event held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre was packed, with those mainly attending ignoring physical distancing measures meant to curb the spread of Covid-19.