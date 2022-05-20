Khairy heads Malaysian delegation to WHA75 in Geneva, Switzerland

KUALA LUMPUR: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin(pix) will lead the Malaysian delegation to Geneva, Switzerland to attend the upcoming 75th World Health Assembly (WHA75), World Economic Forum (WEF) and 151st Session of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Executive Board (EB151) from May 22 to 30.

The Health Ministry (MOH) in a statement today said it was very important for Malaysia to participate in WHA75 and EB151 to ensure that the WHO gives due consideration to the country’s public health policy in making any decision.

In addition, Malaysia is given the opportunity to state the country’s stance in developing the health sector at the national and international levels.

“The Malaysian delegation will also have the chance to conduct consultations and discussions with other member countries in the interest of global health. Malaysia’s attendance at this event shows the government’s consistency and commitment to international cooperation.

“Apart from improving the country’s image, this continuous cooperation will be translated as Malaysia’s efforts in developing a holistic health sector locally as well as in the Western Pacific Region,“ the ministry said.

Khairy left for Geneva last night, accompanied by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and MOH senior officials.

The MOH informed that Khairy is expected to deliver Malaysia’s national statement at the Public Plenary Session which will touch on the WHA75 theme ‘Health for Peace, Peace for Health’ and several other health aspects such as Covid-19 and Transitioning to Endemicity as well as the National Healthcare System.

Khairy has also been invited as a speaker at the Strategic Dialogue of Behavioral Science, a side event at WHA75.

“This invitation puts Malaysia at the forefront along with other developing countries in terms of treatment, healthcare and health digitalisation. This is also the best platform for Malaysia to realise its desire to lead and promote behavioral science, technology and innovation in promoting a healthier lifestyle,” read the statement.

In the meantime, Khairy is also expected to fulfill a special invitation from WEF president Børge Brende to the economic forum in Davos, Switzerland, on May 24 and 25 before returning to Geneva for WHA75 and EB151.

The WHA, the main governing body of the WHO is a yearly event that brings together health ministers, director generals of health and experts in the field, to come to a consensus on the implementation of WHO’s policies, programmes, direction, commitments and new strategies on healthcare.-Bernama