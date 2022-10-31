Khairy: M’sia is facing small Covid-19 wave due to XBB variant

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is currently experiencing a small wave of COVID-19 cases following the discovery of the Omicron XBB sub-variant in the country, said Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said that based on daily data, the number of new COVID-19 cases has increased by 16.5 per cent, from 14,525 cases in Epidemiological Week (EW) 42 to 16,917 cases in EW 43 (Oct 23 to 29).

Khairy said the number of admissions of COVID-19 patients to health facilities (public hospitals) per 100,00 population also showed an increase of 14.3 per cent in EW 43 compared with EW 42.

“We suspect that the XBB sub-variant is behind this upward trend which is also the cause of the wave in Singapore which has taken three to four weeks to decrease.

“Perhaps, we are also facing an XBB variant infection with four cases detected as of Oct 27,” he said at a press conference here today.

More to come...