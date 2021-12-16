Khairy: Sinovac senior recipients must get boosters by Feb

PETALING JAYA: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that individuals above 60 years of age and those who have received Sinovac as their initial vaccine are required to get their booster shot before February next year.

He explained that the decision was made after considering the arrival of the Omicron Covid-19 variant of concern as well as guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Those above 60 years old regardless of their vaccine primer series and those who had got their two doses of Sinovac vaccine must go for the third dose or booster shot by February 2022,” he said.

“It is mandatory for these two groups to get their booster jab in order to update their status in MySejahtera as fully vaccinated.

“Your status will turn white label – not fully vaccinated. The third dose will get you back to fully vaccinated,” he said.

Khairy also said the government will reopen the Covid-19 vaccination centres to allow the public to get their booster shots.

Earlier today, Khairy revealed that the country has detected a second confirmed Omicron variant case involving an eight-year-old girl.