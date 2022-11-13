Khairy to ensure Sungai Buloh is world-renowned if he wins in GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Khairy Jamaluddin (pix), who is running for the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15), says he wants to ensure that the constituency will be world-renowned if he receives the people’s mandate.

The Minister of Health said the promise would be realised through various approaches, including creating entrepreneurs who could produce products with the distinct identity of Sungai Buloh as well as turning the area known for its plant nurseries into an international attraction.

“After this I want the whole world to know Sungai Buloh, where is Sungai Buloh, what is Sungai Buloh, ladies and gentlemen. Why should Sungai Buloh only be known for the Sungai Buloh Prison and Sungai Buloh Hospital?

“Sungai Buloh must become world-class and international, ladies and gentlemen. In the past, many people did not know Rembau, now everyone knows Rembau,“ said the former member of parliament for Rembau during the ‘Kata Janji KJ’ talk programme in Kampung Melayu Sungai Buloh tonight.

He said as an area with a lot of potential, Sungai Buloh should be led towards a brighter future and not be stuck without a development ‘identity’ that the people could be proud of.

In GE15, Khairy will take on six other candidates, namely Datuk R Ramanan from Pakatan Harapan (PH), Mohd Ghazali Md Hamin (Perikatan Nasional), Mohd Akmal Mohd Yusof (Gerakan Tanah Air), Ahmad Jufliz Faiza (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) as well as Independent candidates Syed Abdul Razak Syed Long Al Sagoff and Nurhaslinda Basri.-Bernama