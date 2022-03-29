Khairy to explain MySJ issue in Dewan Negara this Thursday

PORT DICKSON: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin(pix) will explain in detail the questions raised by several parties regarding the appointment of MySJ Sdn Bhd as the licensee of the MySejahtera application, in the Dewan Negara, this Thursday.

Khairy has requested Senate president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim to allow a motion to be debated on Thursday, as the issue involving people’s personal data was important.

“I will answer all the questions in the Senate, there is no issue for me. There is nothing to hide.

“Those who are not familiar with this may not have read up on it in full, and continue to raise the same issue. I understand this is an important issue involving personal data, and so it’s better for me to answer (the questions) in the Senate,“ he told reporters at Port Dickson Hospital here today.

Khairy once again reiterated his statement that the appointment of KPISoft Malaysia Sdn Bhd (MySejahtera application developer) was implemented by the National Security Council (MKN) in 2020.

He said several companies had been invited to make their presentations, and MKN chose the company, which has now been rebranded as Entomo Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

He said Entomo then gave the licence to company MySJ Sdn Bhd.

“So we’re negotiating with the company that has been providing the services since the very beginning, for the continuation of the service, because they’ve developed the platform.

“The original appointment was made by the NSC, and now, I am in the process of making it an official contract, that’s what I’m trying to do,“ he said.

The media today reported Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan urging the government to clarify the alleged involvement of MySJ Sdn Bhd in the acquisition of the MySejahtera application.

Mohamad said although MySejahtera was a helpful and beneficial application, allegations of the appointment of private entity MySJ as the company that would manage the MySejahtera application for the next phase, was a matter of concern.

Among the issues raised was the appointment of MySJ through a direct negotiation mechanism and not via an open tender.

Meanwhile, Khairy said the government would still maintain the use of MySejahtera for the next month or two.

“When the situation has stabilised, it may be the right time for us to stop using MySejahtera.

“Like (Tok Mat) Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said, we have become a surveillance state, that is not right. We have used MySejahtera for public health purposes. The MOH knows when to stop using the application,“ he said.

During his visit today, Khairy said the cost required to upgrade the Emergency and Trauma Department at the Port Dickson Hospital was RM23 million, while the cost for the specialist block at the hospital amounted to RM 160 million.

He said the Jelebu Hospital also required an upgrade, however, there was no allocation for it so far.-Bernama