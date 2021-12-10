Khairy urged media to continue advocating for Msia’s medical travel industry

KUALA LUMPUR: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin(pix) has urged the media to continue advocating for Malaysia's medical travel industry especially towards the safe reopening of borders for travel.

He said the media played an important role in showcasing the relentlessness and dedication of the frontliners during a trying time for the global community in battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Over the past two years when closed borders kept us apart, your excellent journalism presented to the world Malaysia's commitment to upholding patient-centric policies and best practice in ensuring healthcare remains a right, not a privilege,” he said.

Khairy said this in his opening remarks for the Medical Travel Media Awards 2021 (MTMA) which was held virtually yesterday.

Khairy reiterated that through timely and informative writing, the media have played a tremendous role in educating the public on the importance of adhering to standard operating procedures (SOP) and the need to be vaccinated.

Khairy said the media have been frontliners in spreading hope through the stories they have written.

MTMA is an event organised by the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council to recognise and reward excellent journalism of local and international media as well as influencers that promote Malaysia's medical travel industry.

In yesterday's award ceremony, the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) continued its excellence for the second consecutive year by winning the Medical Travel Editorial Team of the Year award.-Bernama