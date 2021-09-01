Khairy urged to change govt’s FTTIS approach

PETALING JAYA: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) has been urged to implement the Find, Test, Trace, Isolate and Support (FTTIS) approach in tackling Covid-19.

Making this call, Bakri MP Yeo Bee Yin said like for many Malaysians, she breathed a sigh of relief after Khairy replaced Datuk Seri Adham Baba as Minister of Health.

“From his track record in handling the national vaccination programme, I believe he is a good pick for the position from the current pool of ‘talents’ in Kerajaan Gagal 2.0,” she said in a statement today.

“There are many things on his plate to right the wrong strategies taken by his predecessor in managing Covid-19. I would like to point to one here, which is the government approach to FTTIS.”

Since last year, many health experts and members of parliament have been calling for more testing to be done according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation of a positive rate of 5% or lower, Yeo pointed out.

“In fact, countries which are successful in controlling the spread of the virus such as China went way below 1% in their positive rate.

“Recently, the Ministry of Health has finally released more granular testing numbers by states. The first image shows the average positive rates (Aug 11-26) in different states. It clearly shows that except with Labuan, all other states/territories positive rates are above 5% with more than 10 above 10%, out of which four - Kedah, Kelantan, Sabah, and Selangor, are above 15%.

“In short, we are severely under-testing our population and our daily positive cases number, although high, is under-reported,” she said.

Yeo said our contact tracing mechanism is almost fully manual while other countries, which are successful in controlling the spread of virus, are using much better and sophisticated data analytics to allow for more comprehensive tracing to be done on close contacts.

“MyTrace, which is a tracing application launched by our current Minister of Health when he was Minister of Science, has not been making any significant impact in tracing, nor is MySejahtera,” she said.

“With severely insufficient testing and primitive methods in tracing, it is impossible to isolate the positive cases effectively to prevent further spreading in the community.”

Yeo pointed out that as the government is planning to re-open the economy while managing the spread of Covid-19, it cannot rely solely on vaccination.

“A multi-pronged strategy is needed and an effective FTTIS is definitely one of the most important elements to be added.

“We’ve been calling for actions to improve FTTIS for more than a year but it has fallen on deaf ears. I hope the newly appointed Minister of Health will be more open to suggestions and act on them,” she added.