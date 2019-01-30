Khalid reveals alleged irregularities in two projects on govt land

PUTRAJAYA: Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad today revealed alleged irregularities and abuse of power pertaining to the construction of two buildings to be carried out on government-owned land in Kuala Lumpur.

He said it involved the Kompleks Tun Abdul Ghafar Baba at Lot 33600, Jalan Kuchai Jaya 1, in Petaling and Kompleks Yayasan Wangsa Perdana’s Dewan Shazac Bistari at Lot 27679 Jalan Gombak, in Setapak.

He said 0.8 acres of land that had been earmarked for Tun Abdul Ghafar complex had obtained development order from the authorities on April 25, 2017, while the Dewan Shazac Bistari on the 0.73 acres of land as part of the Kompleks Yayasan Wangsa Perdana yet to receive such order.

Developers of both buildings were given until the end of February to contact him to discuss a possible solution, he said during a get-together with the media here today.

“We also take into account the opinion of the local population to find an appropriate solution,” he said, adding among the possible solutions would be for the government to take over the building.

The current market value of both plots of land was between RM500 and RM600 per square foot, he said.

Khalid said he would continue to collect evidence and expected to submit them to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) after the Chinese New Year celebration.

Asked whether the officers responsible in approving the construction of the buildings would face action, he said he would investigate the matter before making any decision as there were those who already retired while some were still working. — Bernama