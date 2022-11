PETALING JAYA: BN candidate Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani has clinched Titiwangsa seat, according to FMT’s tweet.

Johari faced a four-cornered fight against Pakatan Harapan’s former Shah Alam MP Khalid Abdul Samad, Perikatan Nasional’s Dr Rosni Adam, and Pejuang Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan.