MALACCA: Malaccan Governor Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob together with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, attended an Aidilfitri feast with the Melaka civil servants at Dataran Seri Negri here today.

Mohd Khalil and Dr Mahathir spent about an hour enjoying the variety of traditional Hari Raya dishes and mingling with some 2,000 Malaccan civil servants attending the feast which began at 12.30pm.

The guests were entertained by the Malaccan Historical City Council band.

Also present were Malacca Chief Minister Adly Zahari, State Secretary Datuk Hasim Hasan and the state executive councillors.

Minister of Entrepreneur Development Datuk Seri Mohd Ridzuan Md Yusof, who is also the Alor Gajah Member of Parliament, was also in attendance.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir delivered his keynote address at the Prime Minister’s Gathering With Malacca State Civil Servants in conjunction with his one-day working visit to the state. — Bernama