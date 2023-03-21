Khazanah Nasional records RM1.6b profit in fy2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Khazanah Nasional Bhd recorded a higher profit from operations of RM1.6 billion in the financial year 2022 (FY2022) compared with RM670 million in FY2021 despite the challenging and volatile global markets.

Managing director Datuk Amirul Fiesal Wan Zahir said the better profit performance was mainly contributed from monetisation activities and lower impairment in the portfolio.

“There are ongoing concerns that the inflationary environment and tightening monetary conditions will lead to a global recession, exacerbated by continuing geopolitical risks.

“However, Khazanah’s disciplined investment approach, as guided by our long-term Strategic Asset Allocation and active portfolio management helped navigate the volatility in the markets as we maintained discipline in our value creation and monetisation efforts,” he said at a media briefing on Khazanah’s 2022 financial performance here today.

The sovereign wealth fund declared a dividend of RM500 million for 2022 to the government, bringing the cumulative dividends declared since 2004 to RM17.1 billion. -Bernama