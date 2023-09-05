Kian Meng: Pro or not makes no difference, we are team Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Whether you are a professional shuttler or a national player, it makes no difference to Tan Kian Meng (pix), who is the national badminton team skipper for the 2023 Sudirman Cup.

As far as he is concerned, that’s just something that’s stated on a piece of paper and their end goal is to deliver the goods by meeting the semi-final target set for them in the Sudirman Cup in Suzhou, China from May 14-21.

“Whether you are a professional shuttler or not, you will get the same treatment. Once you are on the court, nobody cares whether you are a professional shuttler or not. We play as one team and that’s Team Malaysia.

“The recent team building camp also helped us to forge a better understanding,” he told a media conference at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara, here, today.

Kian Meng, who will team up with Lai Pei Jing in mixed doubles in the Sudirman Cup, said he was honoured to be appointed as team captain.

“One of my responsibilities is to be the link between the players and coaches. As a senior player, I hope I can help the team at the Sudirman Cup,” he said.

He added that the national team are on the right track to go far in the tournament.

“All the players are motivated. I hope they will give their best and I also have faith in my capability,” he said.

Malaysia, who are in Group C with Taiwan, India and Australia, must finish in the top two to advance to the quarter-finals of the Sudirman Cup.

Malaysia have never won the Sudirman Cup since the tournament started in 1989, with their best achievement being semi-finalists in 2009 and 2021. -Bernama