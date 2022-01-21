Kim Pan-gon appointed as Harimau Malaya head coach

PETALING JAYA: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has appointed Kim Pan-Gon as the new head coach of the national team.

This was announced by FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin at a press conference at Wisma FAM, in Kelana Jaya today.

The South Korean is currently chief of the South Korea national team supervisory committee.

Kim will be replacing Tan Cheng Hoe after he left the post, following Harimau Malaya’s disappointing exit from the AFF Suzuki Cup quarterfinals, losing against Vietnam last year.

Kim holds the AFC Professional Football Coaching Diploma, the highest football coaching qualification in Asia.