Kinabalu OKU Challenge 2022 participants reach top of Mount Kinabalu

RANAU: A total of 22 participants, including six persons with disabilities (PwDs), of the Kinabalu OKU Challenge 2022 Expedition managed to reach the peak of Mount Kinabalu early today as Malaysia celebrated its National Day.

The participants of the expedition, organised by the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), reached the top of the mountain between 5.45 am and 6.30 am in stages and ended their climb at Timpohon Gate between 4.30 pm and 7 pm.

IIUM deputy rector (Student Development and Community Engagement) Assoc Prof Dr Zulkifli Hasan, who headed the expedition, said the climb was extremely challenging for able-bodied persons, thus the capability of the six PwD climbers to complete the ascent was simply extraordinary.

“Very difficult to climb Mount Kinabalu... our participants and PwD climbers even fell several times. In areas where we had to use a rope to climb up the mountain, some let slip the rope... alhamdulillah the safety measures in place ensured everyone was safe.

“Some injuries, aches and fatigue but they did not break our resolve to continue climbing and reaching the top of Mount Kinabalu today,” said Zulkifli, who kicked off the climb yesterday, when contacted by Bernama today.

Mount Kinabalu, which is 4,095 metres (m) above sea level, is located at the Crocker Range, about 86 kilometres (km) from Kota Kinabalu and it is about 8.7km from the trailhead to the highest peak.

Zulkifli said the achievement, especially of the PwDs, was something to be proud of, adding that he planned to hold a session for them to share their experiences so as to convey the message of inclusivity.

“We also thank the media for sharing our achievements and messages... and hope this message of inclusivity will be conveyed to everyone,” he said.

Ahmad Danial Mohd Sani, who is visually impaired, said although he could not see, he regards the opportunity to conquer Mount Kinabalu as a blessing from Allah.

“Actually I never wished for this blessing before, this is the first time I am savouring Allah’s mighty creation,” said the IIUM student.

He also thanked his expedition teammates for helping him complete the ascent and prayed that they will be blessed by Allah.-Bernama