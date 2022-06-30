King attends second day of 259th meeting of conference of rulers

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today attended the second day of the 259th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara.

The meeting, which began yesterday, was chaired by the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail.

Also in attendance were the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir, Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.

Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Tengku Dr Muhammad Faiz Petra Sultan Ismail Petra, Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Temenggong of Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Al-Haj Sultan Ibrahim also attended the meeting.

Also present were the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang, Melaka, Sabah and Sarawak.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also attended the meeting.

The Malay Rulers were accompanied by the respective menteris besar, while the governors were accompanied by the chief ministers, except for Sarawak which sent a deputy premier.

The last meeting of the Conference of Rulers was held on March 9 and 10, and was chaired by Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin.-Bernama