King confers 2023 federal territory awards on 164

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conferred federal awards, medals and honours on 164 recipients in conjunction with the 2023 Federal Territory Day.

Also present at the investiture ceremony held at Istana Negara was the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as well as Cabinet ministers were also present.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu led the list of seven recipients who were conferred the Seri Mahkota Wilayah (SMV) award which carries the title Datuk Seri.

According to a statement from the Federal Territories Department the six other recipients were Prime Minister’s Department senior deputy secretary-general Datuk Seri Sollehuddin Alyubi Zakaria; Ministry of International Trade and Industry secretary-general Datuk Seri Isham Ishak; Malaysian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin; Air Force deputy chief Lt Gen Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris; Orando Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Seri Dr Eng Wei Chun and Amechanus Holdings Sdn Bhd executive director Datuk Seri Lawrence Yeo Chua Poh.

Meanwhile, 15 individuals received the Panglima Mahkota Wilayah (PMW) award, which carries the title Datuk, including the Prime Minister’s Department’s Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Division secretary Datuk Toisin Gantor; Agriculture and Food Security Ministry’s deputy secretary-general (policy) Datuk Azah Hanim Ahmad and Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim.

InvestKL chief executive officer Datuk Muhammad Azmi Zulkifli; KLCC (Holdings) Sdn Bhd group chief executive officer Datuk Md Shah Mahmood; UMW Toyota Motor president Datuk K. Ravindran and UDA Holdings Sdn Bhd president Datuk Sr Mohd Salem Kailany were also conferred the PMW.

Several sportsmen also received the PMW in recognition of their contribution to the country, namely former national footballer Datuk Lim Teong Kim; former national bowling queen Datuk Shalin Zulkifli; bodybuilding athlete Datuk Mohd Syarul Azman Mahen Abdullah and former Malaysia Karate Federation coaching director Datuk P. Arivalagan.

In today’s ceremony, 16 individuals were awarded the Johan Mahkota Wilayah (JMW); 19 received the Kesatria Mahkota Wilayah (KMW); 15 conferred the Ahli Mahkota Wilayah (AMW), and 92 received the Pangkuan Mahkota Wilayah (PPW) medal. -Bernama