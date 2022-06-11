King congratulates newly-elected FIH President Mohammad Tayyab

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has extended his heartiest and warmest congratulations to Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) chief executive officer Datuk Mohammad Tayyab Ikram, who was elected as the new president of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) at the 48th FIH Congress yesterday.

The Istana Negara, in a post on its Facebook page today, said that His Majesty, as the Royal patron of the AHF, was proud of Mohammad Tayyab’s achievement at being elected to helm the FIH, adding that it was in recognition of his extensive contributions to the development of hockey in Asia.

“His Majesty wishes Datuk Mohammad Tayyab Ikram all the best and more success as he embarks on new responsibilities and takes on new challenges in bringing the FIH to greater heights,” the post added.

Mohammad Tayyab defeated Belgium’s Marc Coudron 79-47 at the congress, which was held virtually.-Bernama