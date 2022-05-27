King Dieng’s death a tragic loss for Sibu Municipal Council: Chairman

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) had lost a good councillor following the untimely demise of Andy Ting King Dieng, 43 said its chairman Clarence Ting Ing Horh.

In his statement posted on Facebook, Ing Horh said King Dieng had always been a positive and helpful person.

“He was an integral part of the SMC Councillors team, he was the vice-chairman of the social community development committee,“ he said.

Ing Horh said he learned of the tragic news at about 8 am that King Dieng’s car hit a road barrier near a hotel at Lanang Road before plunging into the Batang Rajang River.

A team of Fire and Rescue Department divers retrieved King Dieng’s body this afternoon.

He said the both of them had met, along with other councillors, yesterday to review the Borneo Cultural Festival’s budget and promised to meet again after Gawai.

He said King Dieng’s love for organising events was always evident in his enthusiasm.

“My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. I will miss you. May you rest in peace,“ he added.

The Sibu Sentral Fire and Rescue Department confirmed receiving the call at about 12.40 am.

Its chief Suna Kahar said divers managed to locate the car at about 2.55 pm and lifted it at about 3.49 pm with a crane before retrieving the body at about 4.04 pm.-Bernama