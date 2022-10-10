King disappointed with current political developments, agrees to dissolve Parliament (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had no choice but to consent to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s request to dissolve Parliament and enable the general election to be held.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed his disappointment with the current political situation, without elaborating.

“His Majesty expressed disappointment with the current political situation and His Majesty had no choice but to consent to the Prime Minister’s request to return the mandate to the people to choose a stable government,” Ahmad Fadil said in a statement today.

He said His Majesty expressed hope that the Election Commission (EC) will hold the 15th General Election (GE15) in the near future by taking into account the northeast monsoon season expected to start in mid-November.

Al-Sultan Abdullah stressed that a strong country is important to guarantee continued political stability and economic prosperity for the well-being of the country and the people as a whole.

“His Majesty called on the people to pray together so that the country and the people are always blessed and protected from any form of calamity, especially flood disasters,” said Ahmad Fadil.

He said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong consented to the Prime Minister’s request for the dissolution of Parliament, effective today (Oct 10), after granting the Prime Minister an unscheduled audience at Istana Negara at noon yesterday.

Ismail Sabri, in a special address aired live on national television, announced the dissolution of Parliament to put a stop to all the voices questioning the legitimacy of the alleged backdoor government.

The Prime Minister said that with the dissolution, the mandate will be returned to the people to manifest political stability and to form a strong, stable and respected government after GE15. - Bernama