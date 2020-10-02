King discharged from IJN

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix), who underwent treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN), was discharged today.

Istana Negara’s Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said His Majesty, who was accompanied by the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, left the institute at 12.40 pm.

“Alhamdulillah, His Majesty has gradually recovered. On the advice of IJN medical experts, His Majesty will rest at Istana Negara,“ he told Bernama when contacted.

According to Ahmad Fadil, Al-Sultan Abdullah had performed the Friday prayers as soon as he arrived at Istana Negara.

His Majesty was admitted to the IJN on Sept 21 to undergo food poisoning and intervention treatment, following a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan on Sept 22 which showed that he had suffered injuries while playing sports. — Bernama