King: Do not insult, ridicule religions in the name of freedom of expression

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah decreed that people should never belittle, insult or ridicule religions in the name of freedom of expression.

His Majesty also urged that the sanctity of all religions be preserved and respected at all times.

“Religion is not something to be joked about and used as a joke.

“I am afraid that such an act will fuel the flames of racism and destroy the bond of unity between all races that has been built for a long time,” said His Majesty in conjunction with the national-level Ma’al Hijrah1444H celebration and the recitation of Yassin, in conjunction with Warriors’ Day at the Federal Territory Mosque here tonight.

Also present was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Senator Datuk Idris Ahmad and the Cabinet ministers were also in attendance.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also called on the people to safeguard the blessings of this independent and sovereign country.

“May Allah SWT illuminate our hearts and souls with the spirit of peace, avoid the traits that can invite division and protect this beloved country from any calamity and danger,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said in line with this year’s Ma’al Hijrah theme, ‘Keluarga Malaysia Pemangkin Kemakmuran’, the hijrah (migration) of Prophet Muhammad should be used as a guide to building a stable and glorious future for the country.

His Majesty said following the great event, an Islamic country was born which became the starting point for the development and spread of Islam throughout the world.

Al-Sultan Abdullah added that the construction of Madinah is the true reality of the unity of the plural society of an Islamic country, which is the most successful in the political history of the world.

“The unity was successfully achieved through the agreement of all races and religions, based on the Charter of Madinah,” His Majesty said.

Therefore, Al-Sultan Abdullah urged that efforts should be made so that all people, regardless of race or religion, can live in unity, peace and prosperity under the Sovereign Ruler, and uphold the Federal Constitution.

By appreciating the Sirah (history) Rasulullah, His Majesty said the unity of a pluralistic society can be achieved by respecting and understanding the existing diversity.

The King also said that today’s hijrah demands not only in terms of migration but it involves the transformation of the mind to form a culture based on morality and ethics.

“Being malicious, jealous and always finding fault with others are reprehensible traits that Allah SWT dislikes.

“These traits bring negative effects that can obscure the principles of justice and equality until eventually collapsing and dividing the unity of the ummah and erasing the history of the nation’s civilisation,“ His Majesty said.-Bernama