King: Don't turn mosques into political arena

MARAN: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today decreed that mosques should never be used as a place to insult fellow Muslims, fight, or as a political arena.

His Majesty said that the mosque should be used as an institution that leads the way of goodness, a centre of Muslim activities, and even serves as a candle that illuminates the local community.

“I would like to send a message to the management of mosques throughout the beloved state of Pahang; the management of mosques is the trustee of Allah’s house. Therefore, carry out the responsibility in managing this house of Allah with full sincerity, honesty, and trust.

“I do not allow any political party in the house of Allah; let this be a reminder to all of us and I hope no one disputes this order, it is for the well-being and common good of we Muslims and Malays.

“If you want to be political, do it outside the mosque, not inside the mosque; let this be a reminder to all of us and especially the mosque management, I hope the mosque management is responsible in this matter. Do not politicise what I said. It does not reflect the sanctity of Islam and the house of Allah. Don't say I don't issue a reminder...we all remind each other,” said His Majesty.

His Majesty said this when officiating the new mosque of Bandar Tun Abdul Razak Jengka, Maran, in conjunction with the 63rd Birthday of the Sultan of Pahang, here.

The event was also attended by the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and Pahang royal family, as well as the state government leadership led by Pahang Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

At the ceremony, His Majesty, who is also the Sultan of Pahang, officiated and proclaimed the mosque as Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Mosque.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his appreciation for the federal government’s RM9.5 million allocation for the construction of the mosque.

“Here, I wish to thank former prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who approved the construction of this mosque. Thank you also to the Pahang government and all those involved from the initial planning until this magnificent mosque stands today as an iconic landmark,” he said.

In addition, His Majesty is also of the view that the mosque is not only a centre for religious worship, but can be developed with various other functions including economic activities, sports, associations, learning and community.

“The mosque is a one-stop centre which can provide benefits to the local community. Based on that, the mosque management must be more far-sighted and proactive to step out of the mosque by visiting parishioners.

“The mosque should be strengthened according to the reality of the times because it is the last bastion for the unity of Muslims,” said His Majesty.

Meanwhile, Al-Sultan Abdullah also ordered that the management of the mosque involves those from non-Muslim communities, so that they are closer to the Muslims and also understand the religion of Islam better, in addition to actively attracting youths and teenagers to be involved in improving the mosque.

His Majesty also called on young people to return to their villages and work the land with the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda).

The King then performed the Friday prayers, led by Ahmad Tajuddin Mat Zin at the mosque, which has an area of approximately 4.04 hectares.-Bernama