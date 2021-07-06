King expresses appreciation to US for Pfizer vaccine donation

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah(pix) expressed his appreciation to the United States (US) for donating one million doses of Pfizer vaccine to help boost the vaccination process under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, through Istana Negara's official Facebook account today, said that His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah also thanked US Ambassador to Malaysia, Brian McFeeters, for the contribution.

“This contribution clearly demonstrates the friendship and good relations that have been established for a long time between the governments and the people of both countries.

“Hopefully, the contribution of this vaccine supply will help the country in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic and intensify PICK,” His Majesty said today.

Apart from that, His Majesty also expressed his appreciation to Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein; Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin, who is also Pick Coordinating Minister, and Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, for the implementation of cooperation between Malaysia and the US in the successful contribution of the vaccine supply.

At the same time, Al-Sultan Abdullah also called on the people to pray that the country will always be under the protection of Allah, free from calamities and for the Covid-19 pandemic to be brought under control quickly.

A total of one million doses of Pfizer vaccine arrived at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang at 8.10 am yesterday via Raya Airways, a day after the 245th anniversary of the US independence.

The vaccine allocation to Malaysia is part of US President Joe Biden administration’s global strategy to share 80 million doses worldwide this summer. -Bernama