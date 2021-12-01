King expresses concern over spread of Omicron: Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah(pix) today expressed concern over the spread of the Omicron variant that has been categorised as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said His Majesty advised the people to continue practising self-discipline in complying with standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government to contain the Covid-19 outbreak and called on them to be vigilant while conducting their daily affairs.

In a statement today, he said His Majesty also advised the people to complete their Covid-19 vaccination and get their booster shots to protect and preserve not only their health and safety but also their loved ones and the community.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong also expressed his full support for the government’s decisive actions to contain the spread of the variant that has been classified as more dangerous and more transmissible than others.

... in particular, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Security Council are enhancing Covid-19 prevention measures, border control and surveillance measures for travellers arriving into the country, especially from countries that have reported cases involving the Omicron variant,“ he added.

Ahmad Fadil said WHO stated that the variant is also likely to have a higher risk of re-infection than other variants and mutations in the variant could reduce the protection offered by vaccines.

He said Al-Sultan Abdullah hoped that the people would be responsible and immediately seek treatment if they were experiencing symptoms and isolate themselves if they were confirmed positive or detected as close contacts.

He said His Majesty was of the view that all the sacrifices and efforts of all parties in battling the Covid-19 pandemic would be in vain if the country was subjected to a new wave of the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong also expressed appreciation for the proactive measures implemented by the MOH to enhance the preparedness of hospitals and clinics to deal with the possible increase in the number of daily cases due to the Omicron variant.

“His Majesty expressed confidence that with the high level of cooperation and commitment between the people and the government, the spread of Covid-19 infections, especially the Omicron variant, can be contained to ensure the people’s safety and the country’s well-being,“ he added.

In this regard, Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah called on the people to pray that Allah SWT would protect the country and the people, spare them from calamities and put an end to the Covid-19 pandemic.-Bernama