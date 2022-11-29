King grants audience to PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Istana Negara this evening.

According to a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, the audience at 5 pm was the first by Anwar, who is Tambun MP, since being appointed the 10th Prime Minister on Nov 24.

Al-Sultan Abdullah had consented to the Pakatan Harapan chairman’s appointment in accordance with Article 40(2)(a) and Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

This was after His Majesty deliberated the views of fellow Malay Rulers who convened a special meeting at Istana Negara on the same day to make the best decision for the interests and well-being of the country and the people. -Bernama