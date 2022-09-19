King grants audience to Singapore’s president

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah granted an audience to Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob at the InterContinental Park Lane Hotel, London, United Kingdom (UK) today.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said during the 45-minute audience, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Halimah discussed, among others, the strengthening of the long-standing special bilateral ties between Malaysia and Singapore.

His Majesty and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are in London to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral tomorrow (Sept 19).

“His Majesty and Halimah also touched on the in-depth cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore as well as the implementation of various cross-border travel schemes such as the Reciprocal Green Lane, Vaccinated Travel Lane and Periodical Commuting Arrangement.

“His Majesty also expressed his appreciation to the Singapore government for the Prime Minister of Singapore’s invitation to attend the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022 which will last for two days, starting on Oct 1,“ according to the statement posted on Istana Negara’s Facebook.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah will leave for Singapore on a three-day state visit starting Oct 25, which was initially scheduled on Sept 19.

Meanwhile, Their Majesties will attend the Reception Ceremony with the King of Britain, King Charles III at Buckingham Palace at 6 pm local time today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah is also scheduled to hold a meeting with the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Sept 20.-Bernama