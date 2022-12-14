King has not taken salary since start of Covid-19: PM

PUTRAJAYA: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) has not taken a salary since Covid-19 hit the country because His Majesty is concerned with the economic situation that has taken its toll on people’s livelihood, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I want to inform you that His Majesty has rejected taking salary since the start of Covid-19, much earlier than me...I think it would be good if we make this clear,” he told a press conference after chairing the Cabinet meeting here today.

Anwar has previously stressed that he will not take any salary, both as Prime Minister and as Finance Minister to restore the people’s confidence, especially in the Unity Government led by him.

Anwar was appointed as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia on Nov 24.

All members of his Cabinet have also agreed to take a 20 per cent pay cut which is their way of showing solidarity towards people and the tough times they are facing.

Meanwhile, Anwar expressed confidence that party leaders in the Unity Government would support the motion of confidence set to take place in Parliament next week.

“The leaders of Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, Warisan and several other parties have given their commitment.

“God willing, we will be able to continue...please pray for the best,” he said.

The vote of confidence for Anwar’s leadership will be one of the main agendas at the First Session of the First Term of the 15th Parliament of Malaysia, scheduled for two days from Dec 19.

In his maiden media conference after taking his oath as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister on Nov 24, Anwar said a confidence vote was aimed at putting an end to any question of him being prime minister.-Bernama