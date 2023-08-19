King makes personal donation to wife of Elmina plane crash victim

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah made a personal donation to Adlina Aisyah Ahmad Rusli, the wife of Idris Abdol Talib @ Ramali, one of the victims who perished in a private jet crash on the Guthrie Corridor Expressway near Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam, Selangor, last Thursday.

According to a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, the donation was handed over by Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara Datuk Azuan Effendi Zairakithnaini who visited Adlina Aisyah at her house here yesterday.

Adlina Aisyah, 41, was an administrative officer (Human Resources) at Istana Negara from 2011 to 2015.

During the visit, Azuan Effendi also conveyed condolences on behalf of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah to Adlina Aisyah and her family for the sudden passing of her beloved husband.

“Their Majesties also expressed their sadness over the incident and hope that Adlina Aisyah and her family will be patient and persevere in facing this ordeal.

“Their Majesties pray that his soul be showered with mercy by Allah SWT and placed among the pious,” said the posting.

Idris was a Pahang government official who worked as an enforcement officer at the Raub District Islamic Religious Office before taking unpaid leave earlier this year to serve as the special officer to state Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun, who was also killed in the plane crash incident.

The incident involving a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft on Thursday claimed the lives of 10 people, including Johari.

Eight victims were two flight crew and six passengers of the light aircraft, while the other two were a car driver and a motorcyclist who were on the highway.

The ill-fated plane was on its way from Langkawi to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang and had been cleared to land at 2.48 pm. -Bernama