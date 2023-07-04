King: Muslims must stay united despite difference of opinion

KEPALA BATAS: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah called on Muslims to have the desire to stay united despite having differing opinions as this characteristic will enable them, the state and the nation to advance.

His Majesty said Muslims should not be bigoted that they cannot tolerate the opinion of others and cause factions in the mosque.

He said the mosque institution must be protected and not be made a political arena for any party or faction.

“This is an unhealthy phenomenon which we should avoid,” said His Majesty at the official opening of Ar Rahmani Jamek Mosque in Kampung Banggol, Kepala Batas here today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah hopes that the mosque administration under the Penang Islamic Religious Council would continue to work on enlivening the mosque so that residents will make good use of the facilities to acquire wisdom and receive blessings from Allah.

Also present were Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah Ibni Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Penang Governor Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak and Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman.

After signing the inauguration plaque, His Majesty joined the mosque congregation to perform Friday prayers. -Bernama