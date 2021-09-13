King praises Olympians, Paralympians, frontliners, battling Covid -19

KUALA LUMPUR: The success of Malaysian athletes at the recent Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as well as the sacrifices of the country's frontliners in battling Covid-19 received praise from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in Parliament today.

His Majesty expressed his appreciation by also asking the Members of Parliament to stand to give a resounding applause to them when opening the fourth session of the 14th Parliament today.

“On this occasion, I would like to record my congratulations on the success of the country's athletes who have fought hard to make the nation famous with the support and prayers of all Malaysians.

“I also appreciate the loyalty and contribution of the country's frontliners, especially those in the health service who continue to work hard to serve tirelessly and face various challenges in the long pandemic landscape.

“Therefore, let us continue to support and thank all the frontliners and other critical sectors for their unparalleled services,“ said His Majesty.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Malaysia won a silver medal through national cycling champion Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang in the keirin event while the pair of Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik bagged a bronze medal in men's doubles in badminton, which made its Olympics debut at the Tokyo Games.

As for the Paralympics, Malaysia won three gold medals which were contributed by Abdul Latif Romly in the men's T20 long jump; Cheah Liek Hou in the SU5 badminton men’s singles and Bonnie Bunyau Gustin in powerlifting.

Jong Yee Khie (powerlifting); and Chew Wei Lun (boccia) won silver medals in the Paralympics. .

Earlier, before commencing his speech, His Majesty invited Members of Parliament and Malaysians to observe a minute's silence and for Muslims to recite the Al-Fatihah for the people who died of Covid-19.

According to the COVIDNOW website, as of midnight yesterday (Sept 12), a total of 20,711 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded in the country. -Bernama