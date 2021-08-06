King presents aid to needy families in Rompin

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was in Kampung Gading, Rompin, in Pahang, yesterday, to hand over contributions to the needy families in the village.

Istana Negara, through its official Facebook, said His Majesty , who was there for about two hours, presented the contributions, comprising essential daily items and cash to 10 families, comprising the asnaf (eligible tithe recipients), senior citizens and single mothers.

His Majesty also spent some time talking to family members of the recipients at their respective home.

“It is hoped that His Majesty's contribution will help to ease the burden of the families concerned, especially in going through Phase One of the National Recovery Plan implemented by the government,” it said.

Several pictures of His Majesty’s visit to the village were also uploaded on the Facebook.

His Majesty was accompanied by Tengku Panglima Muda Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah. -Bernama