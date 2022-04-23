King presents instruments of appointment to MAIM members

MELAKA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today presented instruments of appointment to 15 members of the Melaka Islamic Religious Council (MAIM) at a hotel here.

The recipients included Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali who is MAIM Chairman, MAIM Deputy Chairman Datuk Md Rawi Mahmud, Melaka Mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil and Melaka Police Chief Datuk Zainol Samah.

The ceremony was witnessed by Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam.

At the ceremony, Al-Sultan Abdullah also handed over donations to Masjid Al Azim, Masjid Al Sultan Abdullah and Surau Batu, Ujong Pasir.-Bernama