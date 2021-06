KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah(pix) today presented instruments of appointment to 19 new Malaysian envoys assigned to missions abroad.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said His Majesty has given his consent for the instruments of appointment to be mailed to the respective envoys due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order 3.0 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Previously, the presentation ceremony was usually held at Istana Negara.

“His Majesty takes this opportunity to congratulate the appointed envoys and they are reminded to carry out the tasks entrusted to them well.

“They must always protect the country’s good name and raise Malaysia’s profile on the international stage,” he said in a statement here today.

The newly appointed envoys are Malaysian Ambassador to the Netherlands Datuk Nadzirah Osman, Malaysian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Zakri Jaafar, Malaysian Ambassador to Belgium Datuk Ahmad Rozian Abd Ghani, Malaysian Ambassador to France Datuk Mohd Zamruni Khalid, and Malaysian High Commissioner to Singapore Datuk Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar.

Also receiving the instruments of appointment are Datuk Roslan Abdul Rahman who is posted to Australia, Ikram Mohd Ibrahim (Austria), Datuk Raja Reza Raja Zaib Shah (Brunei); Anizan @ Siti Hajjar Adnin (Canada), Kennedy Mayong Onon (Croatia) and Zamani Ismail (Eqypt)

Others are Shaiful Anuar Mohammad bound for Oman, Francisco Munis (Hungary), Datuk Tengku Sirajuzzaman Tengku Mohamed (Romania), Mohammad Faizal Razali (Algeria), Shazryll Zahiran (Bahrain), Raja Saifful Ridzuwan Raja Kamaruddin (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Azri Mat Yacob (Lebanon) and Nur Azman Abdul Rahim (Argentina). -Bernama