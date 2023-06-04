King, Queen arrive in Penang for three-day visit

GEORGE TOWN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arrived here today for a three-day visit to Penang.

Their Majesties and their entourage arrived at the Penang International Airport here at 1 pm in a special aircraft and were given a grand welcome.

The royal couple were met on arrival by Penang Governor Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak and his wife Toh Puan Khadijah Mohd Nor, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman and Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Mohd Sayuthi Bakar, state executive councillors and heads of departments.

Their Majesties are scheduled to visit the Tanjung Tokong Ramadan bazaar in Tanjung Tokong later today before attending a breaking of fast event hosted by the Penang Governor at Seri Mutiara.

Tomorrow, Al-Sultan Abdullah is scheduled to grace the opening of Masjid Jamek Ar Rahmani in Kampung Banggol, Kepala Batas, and perform the Friday prayers at the mosque, while Tunku Azizah is scheduled to officiate the opening of Darul Hanan Complex in Pongsu Seribu, Kepala Batas.

Their Majesties are also scheduled to grace the state-level Nuzul Al-Quran celebration and attend a breaking of fast event at the State Mosque.

On Saturday, Al-Sultan Abdullah will also be presenting the instruments of appointment for Penang Islamic Religious Council members and Syarie judges at an event to be held at the Rasa Sayang Hotel. -Bernama