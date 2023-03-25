King, Queen break fast with Cabinet ministers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah broke fast with Cabinet ministers and foreign representatives at Istana Negara here tonight.

Present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, together with both Deputy PMs Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Anwar and Dr Wan Azizah returned home from an official working trip to Saudi Arabia this evening.

Ministers present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir as well as deputy ministers.

Also present were Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, as well as the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul and Speaker of the Dewan Negara Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim.

The foreign dignitaries were from Yemen, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, Senegal, Palestine, Bangladesh, Libya, India, and Brunei.

A total of 15 students and teachers from the Darus Syabab tahfiz centre in Kepong were also present.

Their Majesties also performed the obligatory Maghrib prayers in congregation with guests led by the assistant religious officer of Istana Negara, Mohd Zuhairee Mohd Yatim at the Istana Negara surau. -Bernama