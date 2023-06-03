King, Queen celebrate 37th wedding anniversary

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary today.

A message was uploaded on Istana Negara Facebook today to congratulate Their Majesties in conjunction with their anniversary.

The Facebook post was accompanied by 10 photographs of the royal couple spending time together at a golf game, fishing and at official functions.

Netizens also posted their wishes to Their Majesties on Facebook, offering prayers for their continued happiness.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Hajah Azizah were married on March 6, 1986 at Abu Bakar Mosque, in Johor Bahru.

They are blessed with five daughters and four sons. -Bernama