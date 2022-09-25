King, Queen congratulate Health DG on conferment of RCSEd honour

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.have extended congratulations to Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on being awarded the 2021 Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd ) International Medal on Saturday in recognition of his contributions to surgery in Malaysia.

Istana Negara in a post on its Facebook said Their Majesties expressed joy and pride on the conferment of the honour, which at the same time boosted Malaysia's name on the world stage.

“The award proves that Malaysia is capable of producing individuals of quality, calibre and international standard,“ the post said.

Their Majesties also expressed their best wishes to Dr Noor Hisham and prayed that he would be blessed with continued excellence.

Dr Noor Hisham received the medal from RSCEd president Prof Michael Griffin at a dinner at the college in Edinburgh to welcome their honorary fellow, Yang Di Pertuan Besar Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir, who is also the royal chancellor of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

Also in attendance was Tunku Ampuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Aishah Rohani Almarhum Tengku Besar Mahmud.-Bernama