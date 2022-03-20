King, Queen congratulate HTA over successful separation of conjoined twins

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, today congratulated the Tunku Azizah Hospital (HTA) here for conducting the first successful separation of premature conjoined twins in Malaysia.

Istana Negara, in a posting on its official Facebook page, said Their Majesties also expressed their gratitude when the ‘Omphalopagus’ conjoined twins were successfully separated yesterday without major complications.

“Their Majesties prayed that the conjoined twins would be in good health and recover quickly and be able to live a life like other children,“ said the posting.

HTA team led by Datuk Dr Zakaria Zahari including 13 specialists from all over the country, as well as about 20 nurses and staff at the paediatric operating theater, successfully separated the 17-day-old conjoined twins who were the youngest ever in the country to have undergone the procedure.-Bernama