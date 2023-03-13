King, Queen congratulate Michelle Yeoh on historic Oscar win

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and his consort Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah conveyed their congratulations to Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh on her historic win in the Best Actress category at the 95th Academy Awards (Oscars) in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Their Majesties posted their congratulations to the Ipoh-born actress in a post on the Istana Negara Facebook page today, praising her efforts in elevating the country’s standing globally.

“It also proves that with determination, grit and hard work, Malaysians can compete and succeed internationally,” the post read.

Their Majesties also wished Yeoh all the best in her future endeavours and prayed that she would be blessed with continued success.

Yeoh, 60, beat four other nominees in the Best Actress category, Cate Blanchett (Tar), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie) and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans).

The Oscar is the latest award Yeoh has won for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, having won the Best Actress award for Musical/Comedy in the Golden Globe Awards in January, Best Actress for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February, and Best Performance in the Spirits Awards recently. -Bernama