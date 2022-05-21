King, Queen congratulate national shooter, men’s karate team

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today congratulated the national shooter and men’s karate team for winning gold at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, yesterday.

In a post on the official Istana Negara Facebook page, Their Majesties praised national shooter Nurul Syasya Nadiah Mohd Arifin, and the men’s karate team for their achievement in the biennial sporting event.

Nurul Syasya Nadiah won Malaysia’s 35th gold medal yesterday, after winning the women's 10 metre air pistol in her debut at the SEA Games.

The country’s 36th gold medal was delivered by the national karate squad through the men's team kumite event line up – S. Prem Kumar, Sureeya Sankar and R. Sharmendran – who beat Indonesia 3-0 in the final.

The karate squad’s victory helped the Malaysian contingent achieve their 36-gold target at the biennial Games.-Bernama