King, Queen convey condolences to family of Istana Negara security unit member

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today extended his condolences to the family of Istana Negara security unit member Kpl Amirul Faiz Mohammad Ali, who was killed in a road accident on Thursday.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also sent a similar message of condolence.

Their Majesties said they were saddened by the passing of Amirul Faiz and hoped that his family would remain patient and resolute in dealing with their grief.

“Their Majesties pray that his soul would be blessed by Allah and placed among the righteous,” according to a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook.

It said Amirul Faiz was a policeman who had been attached to the Istana Negara Security Division for 13 years.-Bernama