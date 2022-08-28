King, Queen convey condolences to family of Tengku Datuk Seri Muhamad Mazlan

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today expressed their condolences to the family of Tengku Datuk Seri Muhamad Mazlan Tengku Putera Zainal Abidin who died today.

Tengku Datuk Seri Muhamad Mazlan was Al-Sultan Abdullah’s cousin.

Through a posting on the Istana Negara Facebook page, Their Majesties expressed sadness over the passing of Tengku Datuk Seri Muhamad Mazlan and hoped that his family would be patient and persevere in the face of this sad and difficult situation.

“Their Majesties pray that his soul will be blessed by Allah S.W.T and be placed among the righteous,” it said.-Bernama