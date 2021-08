KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their condolences to the family of former national cyclist Ishak Alwi who died last Saturday.

Istana Negara, in a statement on its official Facebook account today said the royal couple described his passing as a great loss to the country’s cycling fraternity.

“Their Majesties also expressed their sadness over the passing and hoped that his family will be patient and remain resilient as they cope with the loss.

“The deceased’s services and devotion to the country are very much appreciated. Their Majesties pray for his soul be blessed by Allah SWT and placed among the righteous,“ read the statement.

The late Ishak, the younger brother of another national cyclist Rosman Alwi, was famous for the sprint race and one kilometre time trial events in the 80’s.

He was also in the national cycling team at the World Junior Championships in Paris, France in 1984. -Bernama