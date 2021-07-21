King, Queen convey condolences to Jusof Udin's family

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their condolences to the family of former national cyclist Jusof Udin, who died yesterday.

According to a statement uploaded to the Facebook page of Istana Negara, Their Majesties also expressed sadness over Jusof’s passing and hoped his family would be patient and remain strong in this time of grief.

“The King and Queen truly appreciate his service, contributions and sacrifices to the country.

“Their Majesties also prayed for his soul to be blessed by Allah and placed among the righteous,” the statement read.

Jusof, 61, won a hat-trick of silver medals at the SEA Games in 1977 in Kuala Lumpur; Jakarta, Indonesia (1979) and Manila, Philippines (1981).

He also represented the national cycling team at the Asian Games in India in 1982 and was active in associations, especially the National Athletes’ Welfare Foundation (Yakeb), and always took part in programmes organised by the foundation. -Bernama