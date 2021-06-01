King, Queen convey Gawai greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah conveyed Gawai Day greetings to all who celebrate it in Sarawak.

According to a statement posted on the Istana Negara Facebook account, Their Majesties also expressed hope that the Gawai Festival would continue to foster inter-racial harmony in Malaysia and strengthen unity among the people.

Their Majesties also hoped that Gawai Day will be celebrated with the new norms to ensure their personal, family, and community safety.

“Be patient in facing this challenge and let’s work together in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic by complying with the Movement Control Order standard operating procedures. Protect Yourself, Protect Everyone,” the statement reads.

Gawai Day is celebrated on June 1 each year by the people of Sarawak, including the Iban, Bidayuh, Orang Ulu and other communities to mark the end of the padi harvesting season.-Bernama